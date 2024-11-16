Menu Explore
'Our mission is to make AI in India inclusive': Google DeepMind Director Dr Manish Gupta at HTLS

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2024 06:02 PM IST

Dr Manish Gupta explained that the company's goal is to democratise access to information for everyone.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Google DeepMind Director Dr Manish Gupta said on Saturday that the mission of his team in India is focused on making artificial intelligence truly inclusive.

Dr Manish Gupta at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.
Dr Manish Gupta at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Dr Gupta, in conversation with HT's technology editor Vishal Mathur, said that as technologies become increasingly powerful, it is crucial to ensure they work for every individual.

Dr Gupta explained that the company's goal is to democratise access to information for everyone, and they are constantly thinking about how to make it easier for people to access information in their native languages.

Talking about India's lingual diversity, Dr Manish Gupta said the same language is spoken in the country in different ways.

"Kos kos pe badle paani, chaar kos par vaani" (Water changes every mile, and language changes every four miles)," he said.

Dr Gupta mentioned that this diversity inspired their project, Vaani, which involves collecting speech data from all across the country.

