'Want to set up meaningful businesses in Bihar': Vedanta Group's Anil Agarwal at HTLS

Vedanta Group founder and non-executive chairman Anil Agarwal said on Saturday that he wants to set up “meaningful businesses” in Bihar. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the industrialist said the state has immense potential because of its natural resources, skilled workforce, the river Ganga and very fertile land. Anil Agarwal at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Agarwal, in conversation with Mint editor-in-chief Ravi Krishnan, said India's exceptional risk-taking ability is unmatched across the world. He said he judges wealth creation based on its contribution to society.

He called the oil and gas sector his "soul". He said India has a strong potential in the sector.

Talking about Bihar, Agarwal said the state will witness growth in several economic sectors, including tourism and industries.

He also elaborated on the growth potential in India. He said the country is endowed with abundant natural resources. He highlighted that India has some of the best minerals, including diamonds, gold and copper, hidden beneath its land.

Agarwal further said that semiconductors are crucial for the development of any country.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Hindustan Zinc Limited's chairperson and Vedanta Group's non-executive director, said that her motivation to work for women comes from the diversity of thoughts. She emphasised that different ideologies are essential for the success of any business.

She said that her goal is to ensure equal opportunities for both men and women in her company, adding that the progress of women is crucial for the progress of the country.

She further said that India has explored less than 20% of its natural resources, compared to other countries that have utilised much more and created wealth from it. She emphasised that with modern practices, it is possible to carry out resource exploration while leaving the environment in a better condition than before.