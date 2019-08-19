e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 19, 2019

‘Orders can’t be given political colour’: SC on Ravidass temple demolition

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah asked governments of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to ensure that no law and order situation is created politically or otherwise during the protests over the demolition of temple.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2019 13:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Supreme Court on Monday said that its orders on the Guru Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad forest area here cannot be given a “political colour”.
The Supreme Court on Monday said that its orders on the Guru Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad forest area here cannot be given a “political colour”.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court on Monday said that its orders on the Guru Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad forest area here cannot be given a “political colour”.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah asked governments of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to ensure that no law and order situation is created politically or otherwise during the protests over the demolition of temple.

“Everything cannot be political. Our orders can’t be given a political colour by anybody on earth” the bench said.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple pursuant to the orders of the apex court, which had on August 9 observed that “serious breach” had been committed by Guru Ravidas Jainti Samaroh Samiti by not vacating the forest area as earlier ordered by the top court.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 13:31 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Delhi Flood Alert LiveBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Ashes 2019World Photography Day 2019India vs West Indies 'A'
    don't miss