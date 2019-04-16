Out of hospital, Shashi Tharoor seeks probe into temple accident

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who was injured in a freak accident at a temple in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, has sought a probe into the incident after he was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

The Congress candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, while seeking a probe, said such incidents are unheard of. “My mother is 80 plus. She also said she has never heard of any such mishap. It is good to clear the air”, Tharoor added.

Earlier, in the morning BJP leader and union minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the Congress leader in hospital, prompting him to tweet his gratitude. “Touched by the gesture of @nsitharaman, who dropped by today morning to visit me in the hospital, amid her hectic electioneering in Kerala. Civility is a rare virtue in Indian politics - great to see her practice it by example!”, Tharoor tweeted from his hospital bed.

Tharoor was injured during a Thulabaram ritual, which involves making an offering to God equivalent to one’s weight. The Congress candidate was sitting on weighing scales, to be weighed against sugar, when it collapsed injuring his head.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP was rushed to a general hospital where he received six stitches on his head. Tharoor is seeking a third term from Thiruvananthapuram, which goes to polls on April 23. He is locked in a keen contest with BJP candidate and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 16:04 IST