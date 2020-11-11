e-paper
Home / India News / Out on campaign, Congress leader killed after tree falls on her in Kerala

Out on campaign, Congress leader killed after tree falls on her in Kerala

Some workers were engaged in cutting a big tree in the area, but they lost control of the rope and a portion of the tree fell on the motorbike on which the leader was travelling.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Girija Kumari, a former local body member, the Congress said she was a hard working leader involved in many developmental activities in the area. (Representative photo)
A Congress candidate for the upcoming local body election died on Wednesday after a tree fell on her during the campaign in Karode panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district. Candidate Girija Kumari was 35.

Police said the Kumari was travelling with her husband on a two-wheeler when the accident took place. Some workers were engaged in cutting a big tree in the area but they lost control of the rope and a portion of the tree fell on the motorbike. The women’s husband had a narrow escape. Though she was rushed to the government hospital in Parasala her life could not be saved, doctors said.

A former local body member, the Congress said she was a hard working leader involved in many developmental activities in the area. She is survived by her two daughters. Police have registered a case against workers.

Local body elections in the state will be held in three phases from December 8 to 14. It is considered as the semi-final before the assembly elections due in six months.

