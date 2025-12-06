Out to catch vehicle thief, Delhi Police team clash with villagers in Nuh

A team of Delhi Police allegedly clashed with people in a village in Nuh district, Haryana when it came to nab a suspected vehicle thief on Friday, officials said. When policemen caught the suspected thief, people from Nangla Jamalgarh village allegedly attacked the police team and freed him.(Representative Image/PTI)

When policemen caught the suspected thief, people from Nangla Jamalgarh village allegedly attacked the police team and freed him.

Around 10 am, the two sides clashed which caused damage to a glass window pane of a Delhi Police vehicle, they added.

A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media but local police said that they were not initially aware about the incident. The clip showed hundreds of people pushing and shoving.

A senior officer of Nuh police said that the team of Delhi police returned after the family members of the suspect, Tausif, assured them that they will produce him before them soon.

The family of Tausif, who is a welder by profession, said he was not involved in any crime, but the police team claimed that he had stolen a pickup van. After this, a fight broke out between the villagers and the police team over this issue, a villager said.

"We got to know that a team of Delhi Police conducted a raid in Nangla Jamalgarh village today but they have not officially informed the local police. No complaint has been received from the Delhi Police and the villagers yet," said Inspector Omvir Singh, SHO of Punhana police station.