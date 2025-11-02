Group clash in Faridabad over petty argument between transporters leaves dozen injured

Gurugram: At least 13 men were injured following a group clash which erupted after a petty argument arose between two truckers over using a weighing bridge at Badkhal in Faridabad, police said on Saturday. At least 13 people were injured in the clash (File photo)

Investigators said that the incident took place on Friday evening following which police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Police said that at least 13 men including two with deep cuts in head and leg were injured in the clash. Heavy stone pelting took place amid both sides and several private vehicles parked on roads and near the weighing bridge were also damaged.

A senior police official, privy to the incident, said that Mohammad Mobin, 38 and Mohammad Imran, 31, were two rival truckers in the village.

“Both reached the area with their loaded tractors driven by their employees at the weighing bridge outside the village on Friday at the same time to weigh the goods they were carrying,” he said.

“A heated argument took place between them over who gets to weigh their vehicles first. Soon, Imran rang his associates who assaulted Mobin after reaching the spot and also wrecked his Scorpio. They later fled the spot,” he said.

Investigators said that later Mobin mobilised his associates on the same day after which they started targeting the houses of those who assaulted him.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said that the issue escalated and people from both the sides started pelting stones on each other.

“The violence continued for almost 40 minutes after which security forces from multiple police stations reached the village and chased away the rioters to enforce law and order,” he said.

Yadav said that at least nine suspects including Imran were detained from the spot against whom preventive action was taken under sections 126 and 170of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

“Mobin later submitted a written complaint on the basis of which an FIR for rioting with deadly weapons, violence, voluntarily causing hurt and other provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Imran and 19 other suspects at Surajkund police station on Friday night,” said Yadav.