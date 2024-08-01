Over 2.16 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in 2023: Govt in Rajya Sabha

The government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that over 2.16 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in 2023. In 2023, 2,16,219 (2.16 lakh) Indians gave up their citizenship. (File)

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh mentioned this in a written response to questions about Indian citizens who have renounced their citizenship over the past five years.

In his response, he also provided the data for 2011-2018.

In 2023, 2,16,219 (2.16 lakh) Indians gave up their citizenship. The number was 2,25,620 (2.25 lakh) in 2022; 1,63,370 (1.63 lakh) in 2021; 85,256 in 2020; and 1,44,017 (1.44 lakh) in 2019, according to the data.

AAP member Raghav Chadha asked whether the government had looked into why so many people are giving up their Indian citizenship and why there are few new Indian citizens.

He also wanted to know if the government had assessed "financial as well as intellectual drainage" on the country due to the high number of people renouncing their citizenship.

"The reasons for renouncing/taking citizenship are personal," he said.

"The government recognises the potential of the global workplace in an era of a knowledge economy. It has also brought about a transformational change in its engagement with the Indian diaspora," he added.

Singh also said that A successful, prosperous, and influential diaspora is an "asset for India".

He said that the government's efforts are focused on making the most of this potential, including sharing knowledge and expertise.

“India stands to gain a lot from tapping its diaspora networks and productive utilisation of the soft power that comes from having such a flourishing diaspora. The government's efforts are also aimed at harnessing the diaspora potential to its fullest including through sharing of knowledge and expertise.”

