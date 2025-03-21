Over 2.5 lakh women among first beneficiaries of PMAY-Urban allotments

The central sanctioning and monitoring committee on Thursday approved the first set of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) 2.0 — 3,52,915 in 10 states. The Union cabinet had approved the scheme to construct 10 million houses for urban poor and middle-class families in August 2024. For representational purposes only. (Sakib Ali/ HT FIle Photo)

According to the government data, women (2,67,000 or 76%), including windows, and 90 transgender people were among the beneficiaries of the first allotments, including 80,850 (23%) from the Scheduled Caste, 15,928 (5%) from the Scheduled Tribes, and 2,12,603 (60%) from the other backward classes category.

These houses will be built under the sub-scheme of beneficiary led construction (BLC) and affordable housing in partnership (AHP) in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh.

While PMAY 2.0 mandates state government expenditure of ₹1 lakh for every ₹1.5 lakh spending by the central government for states barring northeastern and hilly regions, Uttar Pradesh is providing an additional ₹30,000 to each senior citizen beneficiaries (who are over 70 years old) and an additional ₹20,000 for each an unmarried women (more than 40 years age), widow and separated female beneficiaries, the government said.

Nearly 6,12,000 houses under PMAY(U) 2.0 had already been provisionally sanctioned by December 2024. At the same time, a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry and real estate consultants Knight Frank predicted that the affordable housing shortage would reach 31.2 million units by 2030.

PMAY (Urban) 2.0 follows PMAY (Urban) which was launched in June 2015 with a target of 11.87 million houses with about 9.2 million houses delivered to beneficiaries. It was previously reported that around 75% of the budgetary provisions for FY26 for urban housing are for the completion of about 3 million houses that are yet to be completed under PMAY-U. The scheme was originally launched to provide affordable housing to all eligible urban households by 2022.