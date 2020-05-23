e-paper
‘Over 28 lakh samples tested for Covid-19, 1,15,364 in last 24 hours’: ICMR

Globally, coronavirus cases have breached the 5 million-mark while over 3.4 lakh people have lost their lives to the contagion worldwide.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 11:11 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A scientist conducts research on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the laboratories of RNA medicines company Arcturus Therapeutics in San Diego, California, US.
India has tested over 1.15 lakh samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, Indian Council of Medical Research stated on Saturday.

As of May 23, 9 am, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in the country stands at 28,34,798. The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1,15,364, the ICMR said.

Till date, more than 1.25 lakh people have been infected from coronavirus in the country. On Saturday, the Ministry of Health updated the national Covid-19 tally to 125,101. There are 69,597 active Covid-19 cases in the country while more than 51,000 people have recovered from the deadly contagion. The coronavirus death toll in the country stands at 3,720. India on Saturday reported another highest single-day spike with 6,654 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours.

Globally, coronavirus cases have breached the 5 million-mark while over 3.4 lakh people have lost their lives to the contagion worldwide.

With more than one million Covid-19 cases, the United States is the worst-hit country, followed by Brazil, Russia, Spain, UK, Italy, France, Germany, Turkey and Iran.

The original Covid-19 epicentre, China, reported no new coronavirus case for the first time since January. China on Saturday reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January, news agency AFP reported. 

India, at present, is under the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown which will come to an end on May 31. Amid lockdown 4.0, the government has decided to resume domestic flights and limited rail operations. While domestic air travel is set to commence from May 25, as many as 200 trains will start operation from June 1.

