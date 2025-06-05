Search Search
‘Over 3 lakh in stadium… We are very sorry’: DK Shivakumar apologies for Bengaluru stampede

ByHT News Desk
Jun 05, 2025 09:15 AM IST

The stampede broke out on Wednesday outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where people were celebrating the victory of RCB in IPL.

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar apologised on Wednesday after 11 people lost their lives in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru following RCB’s victory. Speaking to news agency ANI, Shivakumar said while the stadium’s capacity was 35,000, more than 3 lakh people were there.

DK Shivakumar apologised and said that while the stadium’s capacity was 35,000, more than 3 lakh people were there.(PTI)
DK Shivakumar apologised and said that while the stadium's capacity was 35,000, more than 3 lakh people were there.(PTI)

Stating that the gates of the stadium were broken, Shivakumar said, "This should not have happened and we never expected such a big crowd...We apologise for this incident...We want to know the facts and give a clear message..." he said. He also accused BJP of politicising the incident and said that, “We are very sorry for the incident. We will work out a better solution in the future."

The Congress leader further said all the government events scheduled for Thursday have been postponed after the tragedy. He said except for the cabinet meeting, all other programmes have been postponed and no celebrations will be held including the World Environment Day.

Talking to the media, Shivakumar said he has spoken to the police commissioner and will visit the hospital later. “We shortened the programme. The programme ended within 10 minutes,” he added.

Karnataka government response

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has announced a compensation of 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the stampede. He expressed sorrow over the incident saying that “this tragedy should not have happened and the government expresses deep sorrow over this incident." 

In a press conference CM Siddaramaiah said the government would also provide free treatment to the injured. He also asserted that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to look into the matter.

At least 11 people died and more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium where people had gathered for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory parade on Wednesday.

