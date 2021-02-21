Over 400 girls take part in recruitment drive for J-K Police in Kathua
Over 400 girls from border areas of Jammu and Kashmir took part in a recruitment drive organised in Kathua on Saturday for the appointment of Special Police Officers (SPOs).
Additional Superintendent of Police Ramnish Gupta said that the recruitment drive started on February 15.
"Saturday is the last day of recruitment drive which started on February 15. Only female candidates were allowed on the last day. 415 female candidates applied for the posts of SPOs.
They are enthusiastic to join Jammu and Kashmir Police. They are prepared to serve the country," he told ANI.
Dimpi Sharma, a participant, said she wants to work for the safety of women and stop corruption.
"I have to do something for the country. I want to stop corruption and rape cases. I want to work for the safety of women and also serve my country," she said.
"I want to join the police force. It is a good opportunity. I want to protect the country."
