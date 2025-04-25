Over 8 lakh shops in Delhi remain shut in protest against Pahalgam terror attack

Over 900 markets in Delhi were shut down on Friday in protest against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, leading to a trade loss of ₹1,500 crore in one day, reported news agency PTI. Traders marched in protest against the Pahalgam attacks, leading to the shutdown of major markets in Delhi.

According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), more than 8 lakh shops across the national capital participated in the bandh, spanning key sectors such as textiles, gold, spices, utensils and more.

The bandh had been called by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI). The trade body's chairperson Brijesh Goyal told PTI, “This is more than just a protest. It's a united stand against terrorism, we are observing this bandh in memory of those who lost their lives in Pahalgam."

Goyal urged the Indian government to cut all trade ties with Pakistan and call for a boycott of Pakistani products as well.

Gandhinagar, home to Asia's largest readymade wholesale garment market was closed on Friday. In places like Sadar Bazaar, even fruit and vegetable vendors kept their shutters down. Other famous markets in the city such as Chandni Chowk, Janpath, Mukherjee Nagar and Sarojini Nagar also remained shut throughout the day.

Delhi traders protest against Pahalgam attack

Thousands of shopkeepers and businessmen, from various traders associations, participated in a march as well on Friday, from Chandni Chowk to Red Fort, demanding justice.

In Chandni Chowk, traders associations also displayed posters featuring the photos of the 26 victims with brief descriptions about them and offered floral tributes in their memory.

CTI had also held a candle march in Connaught Place, a busy commercial hub in Delhi, to condemn the attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

“By shutting down our shops today, we are urging the Prime Minister to ensure that justice is delivered to the victims and their families,” said Paramjeet Singh Pamma, chairperson of the federation of Sadar Bazaar.