Over 9,000 people died in Delhi to respiratory diseases in 2024: Govt data

Delhi registered a total of 9,211 deaths due to respiratory diseases in 2024, up from 8,801 in 2023, the latest date of the Delhi government has showed. The total number of deaths in Delhi rose to 1.39 lakh in 2024, compared to 1.32 deaths recorded in 2023. (Picture for representation/ANI)

The deaths due to respiratory systems resulted due to common respiratory diseases include asthma, pneumonia, lung cancer and Tuberclosis, often causing breathing related issues, news agency PTI reported.

According to the 2024 figures, deaths due to diseases of the circulatory system (21,262) remained the top cause behind fatalities in 2024, followed by infectious and parasitic diseases (16,060). Mental and behavioural disorders led to 62 deaths in 2024.

The overall death rate in the national capital also showed a rise. The deaths due to respirators diseases too witnessed an upward trend in the last few years.

Also Read: 2°C in Noida as NCR shivers on 4th consecutive ‘cold wave’ day

The total number of deaths in Delhi rose to 1.39 lakh in 2024, compared to 1.32 deaths recorded in 2023, the Delhi government data showed.

Total births and deaths Of the total deaths registered in 2024, 85,391 were males, 54,051 were females, and 38 were classified under other genders. Of these, 90,883 deaths were medically certified.

The total number of births registered during 2024 was 3,06,459 as against 3,15,087 during 2023, the report added.

Meanwhile, the average number of deaths per day in Delhi were 381 in 2024 against 363 in 2023. At the same time, the national capital saw an average 837 births per day in 2024 against 863 in 2023.

Also Read: Delhi health minister launches Liver Gyan helpline, NAFLD screening plan

The city's sex ratio at birth was recorded at 920 in 2024, down from 922, a year ago. The data was collected on monthly basis from 100 major hospitals which account for 69.75% of total registered births in the year 2024 in Delhi, the report said.

Infant mortality Delhi has also slightly improved on Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), which was recorded at 22.4 per 1,000 live births which was 23.61 in 2023. Infant Mortality Rate or IMR refers to the number of deaths of infants under one year old.

The city also registered a total of 3,06,459 live births in 2024, which was 8,628 less than the previous year, the document added.

Also Read: Delhi govt mulls school mental health law citing digital risks

The birth rate in 2024 was recorded at 14, down from 14.66 in 2023, while the death rate has increased from 6.16 in 2023 to 6.37 in 2024, the data showed. The birth and death rates are counted per 1,000 persons of a given place.

The population of the national capital is projected to rise to 2.65 crore in the next 10 years by 2036.