Delhi health minister launches Liver Gyan helpline, NAFLD screening plan

Health minister Pankaj Singh on Wednesday inaugurated a series of major public health initiatives aimed at strengthening liver disease prevention, public awareness, and patient education on the occasion of the 16th Foundation Day of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). Health minister Pankaj Singh on Wednesday inaugurated a series of major public health initiatives on the occasion of the 16th Foundation Day of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) (above). (HT Archive)

Singh launched the ‘Liver Gyan’ helpline, a dedicated public information service on liver health and “The Delhi Model: Healthy Liver, Healthy Delhi”, an 18-month NAFLD screening and awareness plan. He also brought out a “Handbook on Common Diagnostic and Therapeutic Procedures in Hepatology”, developed by ILBS experts to support patient literacy.

The dedicated Liver Gyan helpline will be available through the toll-free number 1800115354, offering guidance on liver health, active listening, and technical support for callers.

Addressing the gathering, the health minister said,”Anyone who has witnessed the journey of a liver patient or seen the long, difficult months of dialysis understands the immense physical and emotional burden that families endure. I have urged that our EWS quota be expanded so that more underprivileged families can access advanced treatment without worry. Whether it is increasing bed capacity, improving patient services, or strengthening hospital practices to maintain hygiene and discipline, our constant effort is to make healthcare more humane and responsive.”