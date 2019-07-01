Over-speed and get challaned on Agra-Lucknow expressway

In a bid to check the growing number of road mishaps on the 302-km Agra-Lucknow Expressway, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has begun issuing e-challans to vehicles that are found to be over-speeding on it.

Giving this information here on Sunday, UPEIDA chief executive officer Avnish Kumar Awasthi said 25 e-challlans had already been delivered to such vehicle owners at their door-step so far. “If any vehicle is found to have covered the distance between Agra and Lucknow or vice versa in less than three hours, then it will be slapped with an e-challan,” he said.

According to Awasthi, the modern equipment installed at toll plazas capture photos of vehicles and the data analysis reports, based on the photographs, are e-mailed to the SP, traffic of Agra and Lucknow districts for issuance of e-challans to the violators of the speed limit.

According to sources, over-speeding has been found the major cause of accidents, mostly fatal, on the expressway, which has emerged as a big killer road after the Yamuna Expressway.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 01:58 IST