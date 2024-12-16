Menu Explore
Overlooked for cabinet berth, Shiv Sena MLA quits party posts

PTI |
Dec 16, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Overlooked for cabinet berth, Shiv Sena MLA quits party posts

Mumbai, Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar has resigned from all party posts while expressing disappointment at not being included in the Maharashtra cabinet.

Speaking to reporters in Bhandara on Sunday, Bhondekar, who was the Shiv Sena's deputy leader and co-ordinator for eastern Vidarbha districts, claimed his party head and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had promised him a cabinet berth.

Bhondekar said he aspired to secure a cabinet berth to become the guardian minister of Bhandara district and work for its development.

He won from the Bhandara constituency by defeating his Congress rival by more than 38,000 votes in the November 20 state polls.

A total of 39 legislators from Mahayuti allies were sworn in on Sunday in the first cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led ministry including 16 new faces, while 10 former ministers were excluded.

While the BJP secured 19 ministerial berths by virtue of being the largest party among allies, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party were allotted 11 and 9 berths, respectively. Bhondekar said, "I joined the Shiv Sena on the condition that I would be given a cabinet berth. Shinde had even promised me the same. When Shinde became chief minister in the previous government, I was an independent MLA and extended support to him."

The Sena leader claimed his name was also considered for a ministerial position during the last cabinet expansion .

"When I reviewed the cabinet list and realised I was omitted, I decided to step down from all positions in the party," he said.

Bhondekar said he intended to secure a cabinet post to become the guardian minister of Bhandara district, but he will now serve as an ordinary party worker.

Bhandara district consistently had an outsider as the guardian minister for several years. Such a practice has hindered the resolution of issues affecting the district, he claimed.

"I no longer have the mindset to hold any official position. I have submitted my resignation to my party leaders and await their response," Bhondekar said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

