Owaisi rejects Shah's appeal to accept Z security, says I am a free bird

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday turned down Home Minister Amit Shah's request to accept Z-category security cover following the attack on his car in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.



“Today in the parliament, home minister Amit Shah asked me to accept Z category security. I want to say to him that the value of my life is not more than 22 people who died during the CAA protest,” the Hyderabad MP said.



“I don't like people with arms around me, I'm a free bird, want to live freely,” Owaisi added.

Owaisi's counter came hours after union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the Rajya Sabha said that the probe into attack on Owaisi's convoy was underway and requested him to accept the security provided by the Centre.



Stating that Owaisi still faces threat as per the government assessment, the Union home minister said a bulletproof vehicle and Z category security has been given to him.



This is not the first time that Owaisi refused security cover by the Centre following an attack on his car in Hapur on February 3. The Hyderabad MP asked the Narendra Modi government to make him an A category citizen at par with all.

Owaisi’s car was fired upon at Chhajarsi toll plaza in Hapur district of west Uttar Pradesh when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning for a party candidate. Two men were arrested in connection with the attack.







