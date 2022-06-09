Home / India News / Owaisi slams Centre over US general's ‘alarming’ comment on Chinese activity: Should shame...
  • On Wednesday, General Charles A Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific, described Chinese activity across the line of actual control as “eye-opening”.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 07:06 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday lashed out at the central government for denying discussion in Parliament on Chinese activity across the Line of Actual Control, which a top American general called “eye-opening”. Sharing a report by Hindustan Times on Twitter, Owaisi said that “a foreigner” informing us about the "alarming" infrastructure development by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “should shame the government.”

“We need US General to tell us that the situation in Ladakh from the Chinese preparations and activities is ‘alarming’ and ‘eye-opening’ because our vocal PM has forgotten how to pronounce China,” the AIMIM president said.

“It is sad that my questions on the subjects were denied in Parliament and no discussion has taken place on the Chinese border activities. That a foreigner has to tell us this in Delhi should shame the government,” he added.

On Wednesday, General Charles A Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific, described Chinese activity across the LAC as “eye-opening” while responding to a question on the overall situation in the Ladakh theatre.

“The [Chinese] activity level is eye-opening. Some of the infrastructure being created in the PLA’s Western Theatre Command is alarming. One has to ask the question ‘why’, and get a response as to what are their intentions,” Gen Flynn, who is on a four-day visit to India, said.

His comments come at a time when India’s border row with China in eastern Ladakh is in its third year, and a full resolution is still not in sight even though the two sides have had partial success in disengaging rival soldiers from some friction areas on LAC.

“The Modi government is weak, timid and dishonest in keeping Indians in the dark about China. National security is not a single party issue; it concerns every single Indian,” Owaisi tweeted.

    HT News Desk

china line of actual control ladakh
