Owaisi would help BJP in UP and West Bengal polls, says Skashi Maharaj

BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj has said that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi helped the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently held Bihar elections and would also help the party in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal elections,.

Sakshi Maharaj was meeting the party workers in Saurikh, when asked about Owaisi's entry in UP politics.

"Many thanks to him, God gives him strength, help him; he supported us in Bihar, he will help us in UP and West Bengal elections," he said with a grin.

The MP was on his way to Delhi from Lucknow via Lucknow-Agra expressway on Wednesday.

During the Bihar polls, the Grand Alliance leaders had accused the AIMIM of having a ‘secret understanding’ with the BJP. However, both the AIMIM and the BJP have rejected these claims.

Sakshi Maharaj’s statement assumes significance in the view of AIMIM’s impressive showing in Bihar polls, which is believed to have dented the prospects of the candidates from the Mahagathbandhan on several seats in close contests with the winning National Democratic Alliance or the NDA.

The Mahagatbandhan suffered a big setback in the Seemanchal region where AIMIM put up a strong show, which could have cost GA the elections in Bihar, claim analysts.

After gaining a foothold in Bihar, AIMIM has announced its plan to strengthen party organisation and fight elections in other key states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

Owaisi’s party is likely to contest the upcoming panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh under an electoral pact with regional outfit Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

The SBSP, headed by former UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, is garnering smaller and regional parties under the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

"Candidates belonging to Asaduddin Owaisi's party are likely to be fielded in the panchayat elections as the Morcha's joint candidate," PTI quoted Rajbhar as saying on Wednesday.