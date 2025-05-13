Owaisi's 'Chinese aircraft' dig at Pakistan PM, Army chief Asim Munir after Indian strikes

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff Asim Munir on Tuesday, a day after top defence commanders revealed that India struck a Pakistan airbase leaving a crater on its runway. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi backed Operation Sindoor and criticsed Pakistan for supporting terrorism.(PTI FILE)

Director general of air operations, Air Marshal AK Bharti, addressed a special press conference on Tuesday along with other top defence commanders and stated that an Indian strike at Rahim Yar Khan airbase in Pakistan's Punjab had cause significant damage to the site. Air Marshal Bharti also showed videos of India's strikes at Pakistan's military establishments, including the one at Rahim Yar Khan airbase.

In a jab at Pakistan's government and military, Owaisi targetted Islamabad's growing ties with China in a post on X. "Will S Sharif & A Munir be able to land their Leased Chinese Aircraft at Rahim Yar Khan Airbase?" he remarked.

The AIMIM chief had previously hit out at Pakistan for sponsering cross-border terrorism. On Saturday, Owaisi said that peace between India and Pakistan was impossible as Pakistan continues to support terrorism from its soil.

"Ceasefire or no ceasefire, we must pursue the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack. There can be no permanent peace as long as Pakistan uses its territory for terrorism against India. I thank the armed forces for their bravery and commendable skill," he wrote in a post on X.

(Also read: Owaisi reacts to India Pakistan ceasefire, says ‘no permanent peace until…')

‘Pakistan Murdabad’

Owaisi, a vocal critic of the Modi government, had joined the Opposition to support India's Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists on April 22. The Hyderabad MP wrote “Pakistan Murdabad” in a post on X and backed the Indian military op.

He also came out in support of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri after he was targetted by online trolls when he announced that India did not back out of the ceasefire deal after Pakistan violated the agreement.

"Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and an Honest Hard working Diplomat working tirelessly for our nation. Our civil servants work under the executive. This must be remembered and they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by The Executive/or any Political leadership running Watan E Aziz,” he said in a post on X.