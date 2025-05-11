Owaisi reacts to India Pakistan ceasefire, says ‘no permanent peace until…'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that peace between India and Pakistan is not possible as long as Pakistan continues to support terrorism from its soil. Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media after attending the all-party meeting on Operation Sindoor(ANI)

His comments came after New Delhi and Islamabad reached a ceasefire understanding on Saturday evening and decided to halt military actions on land, sea, and air following a nearly week-long standoff.

"Ceasefire or no ceasefire, we must pursue the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack," Owaisi said in a post on X, adding, "There can be no permanent peace as long as Pakistan uses its territory for terrorism against India.”

Asaduddin Owaisi also praised the Indian Army for its role in the conflict. "I thank the armed forces for their bravery and commendable skill. I pay homage to Army jawan M. Murali Naik and ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa, and I pray for all the civilians who were killed or injured during the conflict," he wrote.

Follow India Pakistan live updates

“I hope this ceasefire gives respite to the people living in border areas. I also hope that Indians and Indian political parties learn from the past two weeks: India is strong when it is united; our enemies benefit when Indians fight Indians,” the AIMIM chief said.

The Hyderabad MP raised concerns over foreign involvement in brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, questioning the government's shift in stance on third-party mediation.

"I have some questions, and I hope the government will clarify: I wish our PM @narendramodi had announced the ceasefire rather than the president of a foreign country. We have always been opposed to third-party intervention since Simla (1972). Why have we now accepted it? I hope the Kashmir issue will not be internationalised, as it is our internal matter," Owaisi said.

He also stressed the need to maintain international pressure on Pakistan by continuing efforts to keep it on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

"Why are we agreeing to talk on neutral territory? What will be the agenda of these talks? Does the United States guarantee that Pakistan will not use its territory for terrorism? Have we achieved our aim of deterring Pakistan from carrying out future terror attacks? Was our goal to get a Trump-brokered ceasefire or to bring Pakistan to a position where it would not even dream of another terror attack? We must continue the international campaign to keep Pakistan on the FATF grey list," he added.

Vikram Misri announces India-Pakistan ceasefire

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri announced that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan had reached an agreement to halt all military actions starting from 5 pm on Saturday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also confirmed the development, stating, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to do so."

While Pakistan described the move as a formal ceasefire agreement, India referred to it as an "understanding" between the two sides to stop military actions.

The development followed a sharp escalation in tensions after the Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes on terror launchpads located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week, in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.