Home / India News / Owaisi's concern over Gyanvapi survey: 'One reports are made public, who knows…'

Owaisi's concern over Gyanvapi survey: 'One reports are made public, who knows…'

ByHT News Desk
Aug 05, 2023 09:26 AM IST

Owaisi expressed concern over the survey of the Gyanvapi complex, hoping that the Supreme Court's observation on the Places of Worship Act will be respected.

Amid the controversial scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex housing a mosque, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that the observation of the Supreme Court regarding the Places of Worship Act in the landmark Ayodhya judgment must not be dishonoured.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament House complex.(PTI / Fle)
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Parliament House complex.(PTI / Fle)

Owaisi said he hopes incidents of “neither 23rd December nor 6th December” will be repeated once the reports of the survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) are made public. The dates mentioned by Owaisi were in reference to the first time when the idol of Ram Lalla (the child deity) is believed to have “appeared” inside the Babri Masjid in 1949 and the demolition of the mosque by Kar Sevaks in 1992.

“Once the #Gyanvapi ASI reports are made public, who knows how things will pan out. One hopes that neither 23rd December nor 6th December will repeat,” the AIMIM president posted on X.

“The observation of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya judgement regarding the sanctity of the Places of Worship Act must not be dishonoured. The hope is that the floodgates for a thousand Babris will not be opened,” he added.

A team of ASI is conducting a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple. The mosque's 'wazukhana', where a structure claimed by Hindu litigants to be a 'shivling' exists, will not be part of the survey following an earlier Supreme Court order protecting that spot in the complex.

Hindu activists claim a temple existed earlier at the site and was demolished in the 17th century on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad high court order on the survey, an exercise that the Muslim side says will “reopen wounds of the past”. The bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, asked the ASI not to carry out any invasive act during the survey.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out