Owner of cracker factory held in Dakshina Kannada: Police

The owner of the cracker factory in Dakshina Kannada district, where three workers died in an explosion, was arrested on Sunday night, police said The owner, the cracker factory in Dakshina Kannada district, Syed Bashir, was arrested at Sullia where he had fled after the explosion that killed three workers, police said. (HT Photo)

The explosion happened in Kukkedi village under Belthangadi taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The owner, Syed Bashir, was arrested at Sullia where he had fled after the explosion and is being questioned, police said.

“ Syed Bashir had been given licence to manufacture firecrackers in his half acres of land. His licence, initially obtained in 2011-2012, was renewed in 2019, remaining valid until March 2024,’’ Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police C B Rishyanth told HT.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the firecrackers were being produced to meet market demand. The majority of the crackers are supplied for use in temples, and religious celebrations. Due to the impact of the incident, four houses were damaged,” he added.

Venur police registered a case under IPC section 304A ( death caused by negligence) and explosives Act, he said.

The western range IGP Amruth Pal visited the spot and verified.

‘’ The cause behind the explosion during the manufacturing process is yet to be determined. The mobile forensic Team and the department of explosives team went to the site to gather information and investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident’’ Rishyanth said.

‘’ We will not allow the factory to run in this place as four houses were damaged in the incident,” Vishwanath Naik, a resident of Kukkedi, told reporters. ‘’ The cement roof sheets of two houses collapsed but inmates saved life fortunately they were away from house, Villagers already complained with gram panchayat not to allow the factory to run as it posed threat to life ‘’ he added.

‘’ Prima facie it seems explosion was big as the impact is severe, fortunately, villagers saved life ‘’ Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja told HT. ‘’ I urge the state government to hand over the probe to NIA to find any other organizations linked in this incident,’’ he added

Police said nine laborers, engaged in manufacturing firecrackers were on-site when the accident transpired. . Dinesh and Kiran from Hassan, Kumar from Araseikere, Kallesha from Chikkamarahalli, Prem and Keshav from Kerala sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Local residents expressed their anger against the firecracker factory owner as the tragedy unfolded around 5:30 pm. The four houses situated near the factory were damaged in the incident.

