 Owner of cracker factory held in Dakshina Kannada: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Owner of cracker factory held in Dakshina Kannada: Police

Owner of cracker factory held in Dakshina Kannada: Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jan 30, 2024 09:38 AM IST

Police said the mobile forensic team and the department of explosives team went to the site to gather information and investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident

The owner of the cracker factory in Dakshina Kannada district, where three workers died in an explosion, was arrested on Sunday night, police said

The owner, the cracker factory in Dakshina Kannada district, Syed Bashir, was arrested at Sullia where he had fled after the explosion that killed three workers, police said. (HT Photo)
The owner, the cracker factory in Dakshina Kannada district, Syed Bashir, was arrested at Sullia where he had fled after the explosion that killed three workers, police said. (HT Photo)

The explosion happened in Kukkedi village under Belthangadi taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The owner, Syed Bashir, was arrested at Sullia where he had fled after the explosion and is being questioned, police said.

“ Syed Bashir had been given licence to manufacture firecrackers in his half acres of land. His licence, initially obtained in 2011-2012, was renewed in 2019, remaining valid until March 2024,’’ Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police C B Rishyanth told HT.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the firecrackers were being produced to meet market demand. The majority of the crackers are supplied for use in temples, and religious celebrations. Due to the impact of the incident, four houses were damaged,” he added.

Venur police registered a case under IPC section 304A ( death caused by negligence) and explosives Act, he said.

The western range IGP Amruth Pal visited the spot and verified.

‘’ The cause behind the explosion during the manufacturing process is yet to be determined. The mobile forensic Team and the department of explosives team went to the site to gather information and investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident’’ Rishyanth said.

‘’ We will not allow the factory to run in this place as four houses were damaged in the incident,” Vishwanath Naik, a resident of Kukkedi, told reporters. ‘’ The cement roof sheets of two houses collapsed but inmates saved life fortunately they were away from house, Villagers already complained with gram panchayat not to allow the factory to run as it posed threat to life ‘’ he added.

‘’ Prima facie it seems explosion was big as the impact is severe, fortunately, villagers saved life ‘’ Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja told HT. ‘’ I urge the state government to hand over the probe to NIA to find any other organizations linked in this incident,’’ he added

Police said nine laborers, engaged in manufacturing firecrackers were on-site when the accident transpired. . Dinesh and Kiran from Hassan, Kumar from Araseikere, Kallesha from Chikkamarahalli, Prem and Keshav from Kerala sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Local residents expressed their anger against the firecracker factory owner as the tragedy unfolded around 5:30 pm. The four houses situated near the factory were damaged in the incident.

.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On