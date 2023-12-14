Owner of diagnostic centres arrested for poisoning wife in Karnataka: Cops

Bengaluru Karnataka police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly poisoning his wife to death in Devavrunda village of Chikkamagaluru district, officials said. Police said post-mortem results revealed chemical substances in the woman’s body, prompting forensic experts to collect samples from the crime scene for further analysis. (HT Atrchives)

The victim, identified as Shweta (30), had been married to Darshan for over seven years, and the couple had a four-year-old son. Police have informed only their first names.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Darshan, a lab technician who owns diagnostic centres in Bengaluru, was taken into custody after the discovery that Shweta’s death was not due to natural causes but suspected poisoning. The couple, who had been residing in Bengaluru, had returned to their native village in Devarunda three days ago.

According to police reports, the couple’s relationship had been strained following Shweta’s discovery of Darshan’s extra-marital affair, leading to frequent quarrels. On Monday, at around 6 am, Darshan’s brother Deepak called Shweta’s brother and informed him that his sister died due to a heart attack.

Allegations arose when Shweta’s brother, Chennoji Rao, claimed that Darshan and his family had hastily arranged for cremation even before the arrival of Shweta’s family, raising suspicions. Upon the family’s objection, the body was sent to Chikkamagaluru district hospital for post-mortem.

The victim’s family filed a complaint with the police, asserting that Shweta was poisoned to death by her husband. Supporting their claim, they provided an audio clip in which Shweta could be heard pleading with another woman to refrain from involvement with her husband.

The police swiftly registered an FIR under IPC section 302 (Murder) and arrested Darshan. Post-mortem results revealed chemical substances in Shweta’s body, prompting forensic experts to collect samples from the crime scene for further analysis.

Chikkamagaluru SP Vikram Amathe confirmed Darshan’s confession to the crime. “We are waiting for the FSL report, but preliminary findings suggest Darshan administered a chemical substance to his wife, causing her death. It appears to be a cyanide-like chemical, which needs verification,” stated SP Dr Vikram Amathe.

The police also said that they would question the woman with whom Darshan had an affair. Shweta’s family had released an audio clip in which she was heard requesting the woman not to meet her husband.