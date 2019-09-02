P Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates: Extend CBI custody by 3 more days if interim bail not considered by trial court, says SC

A Delhi court on Friday had ordered that former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media case, will remain in custody of the federal investigating agency till Monday, September 2.

The CBI had asked for Chidambaram’s custody for five days, till Wednesday.

Chidambaram had told the Supreme Court that he was willing to stay put in the agency’s custody till Monday.

Follow live updates here:

1:55 pm IST Supreme Court directs CBI to file response on Chidambaram’s plea Supreme Court directs CBI to file response on Chidambaram’s plea challenging the non-bailable warrant issued against him and the remand orders of the trial court, reports PTI.





1:52 pm IST Chidambaram’s CBI custody to be extended by 3 days if Delhi court rejects request for interim bail, orders SC Supreme Court asks Congress leader P Chidambaram to approach the concerned court for interim protection and also orders that he not be sent to Tihar jail, and if the trial court rejects his bail plea, his CBI custody will be extended till September 5. Supreme Court asks Congress leader P Chidambaram to approach the concerned court for interim protection and also orders that he not be sent to Tihar jail, and if the trial court rejects his bail plea, his CBI custody will be extended till September 5. #INXMediacase https://t.co/8ucqEbB1GR — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019





1:45 pm IST Kapil Sibal says he is begging of the court to maintain status quo Kapil Sibal says he is begging of the court to maintain status quo if the trial court rejects his plea for interim relief. Order.. in case the request for interim relief is not considered by the trial court then it should extend the police remand by three days At this moment CBI says the court cannot grant this kind of order. This amounts to preempting the trial judge from carrying out it’s duties





1:42 pm IST Court remarks orally we cannot sit over decision Court records P Chidambaram has been in police custody for 12 days and has not been sent to judical custody. Petitioner is directed to move the concerned court seeking appropriate relief, including prayer for interim bail. This matter be listed on September 5. Competent court is directed to consider the prayer today itself. Court remarks orally we cannot sit over decision.





1:35 pm IST Kapil Sibal says if trial court rejects house arrest plea then let this court hear it tomorrow Kapil Sibal says if the trial court rejects the house arrest then let this court hear it tomorrow. CBI questions Sibal’s argument, says how can he read the mind of the judge.. he should avail the remedy in law.





1:34 pm IST Kapil Sibal says let court give Chidambaram interim bail Kapil Sibal says people can’t be humiliated when judge says there is no provision for house arrest. Sibal says let the court give him interim bail. He says the trial court judge will never give him the relief, says the judge had issued the non- bailable warrants how do you expect him to give me relief.





1:32 pm IST Kapil Sibal says Chidambaram should be protected under whatever conditions it imposes CBI says let the trial court pass appropriate orders. It says procedure not known to law is being adopted here. It sets a wrong precedent. Kapil Sibal says who will decide the issue on 12 o clock notice when I am in judicial custody. Sibal says Chidambaram should be protected under whatever conditions it imposes.





1:29 pm IST CBI says if court allows plea for house arrest then it’s application before trial court will become infructuous Kapil Sibal says court has set aside remand .. depending upon the facts of the case..all I want is house arrest for the moment and if on September 5 the notice is found to be correct then he can go back (to jail). No prejudice is being caused to anybody. If no relief is given then the appeal will be infructuous. CBI says if the court allows the plea for house arrest then it’s application before the trial court will become infructuous. We may ask for a remand.





1:28 pm IST Judge says the request for house arrest can be made before the court concerned Kapil Sibal says justice had to be done at some level. Judge says the request for house arrest can be made before the court concerned.





1:27 pm IST Kapil Sibal says Chidambaram should be put under house arrest and court must protect him Kapil Sibal says under no provision of law could the CBI issue the notice asking him to appear in two hours. He says Chidambaram had sent a reply to the legal notice, informing the agency about his petition. The judge says they will hear the matter on September 5 and asks CBI to file it’s formal response. Sibal says he should be put under house arrest and court must protect him. Associate Solicitor General for CBI says such a relief cannot be given.





1:25 pm IST Kapil Sibal asks court to put Chidambaram under house arrest or give him bail Kapil Sibal asks court to put him under house arrest or give him bail until it hears his petition. Judge is of the view that the competent court seized of the matter (trial court) should hear the matter.



