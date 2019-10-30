e-paper
P. Chidambaram sent to 14-day judicial custody, will go back to Tihar jail

india Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:52 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

Congress leader P. Chidambaram was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Delhi court on Wednesday. Last week, he had been sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till October 30. On Wednesday, the agency had sought his custody for one more day. Chidambaram will now return to Tihar jail in Delhi. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 21 this year, in connection with the INX Media case.

WATCH | P. Chidambaram sent to 14-day judicial custody, will go back to Tihar jail

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 17:51 IST

tags
top news
India News