Packet of ‘processed’ human bones found near Mangaluru residential compound

A packet of processed human bones was discovered on Saturday night near a residential compound in Kumpala area of Karnataka’s Mangaluru. The lab-processed nature of the bones has raised questions regarding their origin and intended use.(PTI/ Representational)

The discovery has prompted swift action from the police. The bones were recovered following a tip-off from a local resident, PTI reported.

It all came to light when a young man, searching the area for a rented costume he had lost after a performance at a local organisation’s event, stumbled upon a packet of processed human bones and alerted police. His unexpected find also drew the attention of curious residents.

Police have launched an investigation to gather further details and determine whether any legal violations are involved. According to the PTI report, preliminary inquiries revealed that the bones were inadvertently discarded by a woman employed at the residence of a retired doctor in Mangaluru.

According to police, the woman had recently transported household items from the doctor’s vacated residence, unknowingly including a packet of laboratory-processed bones. Upon realising the bones were unwanted, she discarded the packet near her property. Further investigation regarding the incident is ongoing.

65-year-old man killed, his torso burnt, as part of ‘black magic rituals’

A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed and his torso was burnt in a 'Holika Dahan' fire as part of 'black magic' rituals in Bihar's Aurangabad district. The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Yugual Yadav.

Police have arrested four persons, including a relative of a 'tantric' in connection with the incident. The tantric is absconding, the police said on Friday.

"Madanpur police station on March 13 received a missing complaint about Yugal Yadav, a resident of Gulab Bigha village. A case was registered, and a special investigation team was formed by the police to trace him. During the investigation, officials came to know about the discovery of human bones from the ashes of a Holika Dahan fire in the neighbouring village of Banger," PTI quoted Aurangabad superintendent of police (SP) Ambrish Rahul as saying.

Officials inspected the site and found charred human bones and Yugal's slippers there.

A dog squad was immediately deployed, which took the investigators to the house of Ramashish Rikyasan, a 'tantric. While Ramashish was not present at the house, his relative, Dharmendra, was taken into custody as he gave conflicting statements about the whereabouts of the former, said the SP.