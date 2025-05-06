IAF's high-intensity border drill, including Rafales and Sukhois from May 7-8; NOTAM issued

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will launch a high-intensity aerial exercise over the desert sector and adjoining areas along the Western border starting Tuesday, ANI reported, citing IAF officials. It will be a two-day mega military exercise. The mock exercise will feature India’s airpower, with frontline fighter jets including Rafales, Mirage 2000s, and Sukhoi-30 MKIs.(HT Photo)

The timing of the aerial drill coincides with the nationwide civil defence mock exercises to be carried out on May 7.

As per IAF officials, the exercise will feature the full spectrum of India’s airpower, with frontline fighter jets including Rafales, Mirage 2000s, and Sukhoi-30 MKIs along the International Border in Rajasthan.

For this purpose, the government has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a large-scale air exercise along the southern section of the Indo-Pakistan border, PTI reported, citing sources.

According to defence sources, the operation aims to assess the IAF’s combat preparedness, response time, and coordination under simulated hostile conditions and will involve both day and night flying operations.

Meanwhile, villagers living along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Barmer district voiced their unwavering support for the Indian armed forces and are ready to help the Indian Army in every possible way in case of war.

Mock drills for civil defence preparedness

The Union Home Ministry on Monday asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to enhance civil defence effectiveness.

The measures to be undertaken include the operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and the training of civilians, students, and others on Civil Defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The security exercises come at a time when the country is on heightened alert following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians and deepened tensions with Pakistan.

India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post.

India also imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows, according to a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.