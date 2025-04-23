Pahalgam attack: Landslide hit National Highway at Ramban open for one-way traffic, more flights arranged for tourists

The landslide-hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Ramban was reopened on Wednesday for one-way traffic after remaining closed for the last three days. The resumption of vehicular traffic is expected to facilitate the movement of tourists wanting to leave the Kashmir Valley in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam. Ramban: Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visits an area affected by landslides and flash flood, triggered by a cloudburst, in Ramban district, J&K, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.(PTI)

"The (Jammu-Srinagar) national highway at Ramban is made functional on a one-way basis,” the spokesperson said, also announcing the launch of a special train service from SMVD Katra station to New Delhi to assist the stranded passengers and accommodate the "extra rush".

“The administration remains committed to the well-being of all tourists and urges everyone to cooperate and follow the necessary guidelines,” he said.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, was blocked on Sunday as heavy rains triggered multiple landslides during the early hours.

Terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam has reportedly triggered an exodus of tourists, which Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said was heartbreaking. “At the same time, we understand why people would want to leave. While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights, NH-44 between Srinagar & Jammu has been reconnected for traffic in a single direction,” said the NC leader in a post on X.

More flights from Srinagar

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the ministry is also making other arrangements to ensure the safe travel of tourists from Srinagar. The TDP leader also said that he is “personally monitoring the situation and in constant touch with the home ministry and airline operators.”

“Strict instructions were given to Airline companies to avoid any fare surges. Fares are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels,” Naidu wrote on X.

“In addition to the four extra flights already announced, three more flights to Delhi have been added for today—IndiGo 6E 3203 (Dep: 1700, Arr: 1800), IndiGo 6E 3103 (Dep: 1800, Arr: 1930), and a SpiceJet flight scheduled to depart at 10:30 PM. All airlines operating from Srinagar have waived cancellation and rescheduling charges to support passengers,” Naidu said.

“Food and water are being provided at the airport, and an extra tent has been set up outside for those waiting. Between 6 AM and 12 PM today, Srinagar Airport handled 20 Departures with 3337 Pax,” he added.