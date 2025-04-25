Pahalgam terror attack may expand counter-terror role of security forces

The April 22 terror strike near Pahalgam signals an imminent change in counter-terror dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir as the security forces are now likely to find themselves overstretched, with their role possibly no longer confined to stopping terrorist Pahalgam attack may expand counter-terror role of security forces

infiltrators coming from Pakistan and other duties in the hinterland but also working out a strategy to deal with attacks on vulnerable tourist destinations in the union territory, officials aware the matter said on Thursday.

“The brazen Pakistan-backed attack marks the opening of a new front. The security forces will now have a lot on their plate,” said a senior official, who asked not to be named.

His comments come on the eve of army chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s visit to Kashmir for a security review and giving directions to his force in light of the attack on tourists at Baisaran near Pahalgam. It was the worst attack on civilians in the restive

region in nearly two decades and challenged the narrative of normalcy in Kashmir.

The army chief’s visit also comes at a time when the security forces are still hunting for the Pakistan-backed terror squad that melted into mountain jungles after killing 26 tourists near Pahalgam.

This is a defining moment for Kashmir and a sucker punch to tourism, said another official, who also asked not to be named.

“This is the next big development after resurgence of terror in the Jammu region during the last two years. The security forces will have to do all the heavy lifting. All that talk about downsizing the Rashtriya Rifles (army units that specialise in counter-terror

operations) should be history now,” he said.

The Baisaran terror strike is a deliberate escalation as it was a non-stated rule that tourists will not be targeted, said strategic affairs expert Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd).

“Securing tourist destinations in J&K will put more burden on the security forces as Pakistan is looking at upping the ante. We need to look at how to rework our security grid to protect tourists,” he added.

India has taken a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan.

New Delhi has revoked all visas issued to Pakistani citizens and advised its nationals not to travel to Pakistan, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, shuttered the only operational land border crossing at Attari, and further downgraded diplomatic relations

in response to the terror attack.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will pursue terrorists to the ends of the earth and the nation’s spirit will never be broken by terrorism, in his first public comments since the deadly strike.

His comments came a day after defence minister Rajnath Singh articulated India’s resolve to soon strike back at not only those who carried out the horrific attack but also their handlers --- a stern warning to the neighbouring country of a crushing response.