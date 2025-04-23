Pahalgam terror attack: LIC manager from Indore killed; wife, daughter injured

A 58-year-old LIC regional manager from Indore was among the 26 killed in Pahalgam terrorist attack on Tuesday while his daughter and wife got injured. Terrorists struck at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people. (PTI photo)

Terrorists struck at a tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Alirajpur LIC regional manager Sushil Nathaniel along with his wife Jennifer (54), who is a government school teacher, and daughter Akanksha (34) had gone to Kashmir on April 21 for a vacation.

Recalling the incident, Sushil’s brother Vikas Nathaniel said, “My brother was roaming with his wife and daughter in Pahalgam when terrorist attacked them. He was asked to recite an Islamic prayer. When he informed that he was a Christian, he was shot dead while his daughter was shot in her leg. His wife Jennifer also got injured while trying to evade the terror attack.”

Both the mother and daughter are undergoing treatment.

“We are shocked after this incident. We are appealing to the state government to safely send back my sister-in-law and niece to Indore,” he added.

Indore district collector Asheesh Singh met the family of the deceased in Indore.

“The resident of Abhinandan Nagar MR10, Sushil Nathaniel hails from Jobat Alirajpur. He shifted to Indore many years ago for the education of his son and daughter. Sushil died while his wife and daughter are being treated in the hospital in Kashmir. His body is being sent to Indore where last rites will be performed”, Singh said.

Another resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, Naveen Patel, narrowly escaped in the attack. He was recording a video at the time of the attack. The video is going viral on carious social media accounts.

Patel, a resident of Banka Chaurai, had gone to Kashmir to attend a seminar.

Naveen was roaming in Pahalgam when this incident happened. “It was horrific incident, but God saved me. The firing continued for about 10-15 minutes. The local helped many tourists in evacuating safely”, he said.