Video shows Indian Army stopping infiltration bid by Pakistan along LoC

At least five bodies of the BAT personnel/terrorists and their equipment can be seen in a video released by the Army.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:38 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT(Border Action Team) squad along the Line of Control in Keran Sector of Kupwara in the 1st week of Aug. Bodies of eliminated Pakistani Army regulars/terrorists along with equipment seen.
Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT(Border Action Team) squad along the Line of Control in Keran Sector of Kupwara in the 1st week of Aug. Bodies of eliminated Pakistani Army regulars/terrorists along with equipment seen. (Photo: ANI)
         

An infiltration attempt by a squad of Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in the first week of August, the Indian Army said on Monday.

At least five bodies of the BAT personnel/terrorists and their equipment can be seen in a video released by the Army.

 

In a related development, a senior Army said that there were “many inputs” about a possible terrorist attack in southern and peninsular India.

“We have got many inputs that there may be a terrorist attack in the southern and peninsular India. Some abandoned boats have been recovered from the area of Sir Creek,” Lt Gen SK Saini, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, told media persons in Pune.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 08:19 IST

