Pak envoy summoned after 2 Indian staffers go missing in Islamabad

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:47 IST

India on Monday summoned the Pakistan’s charge d’affaires Syed Haider Shah to the external affairs ministry in New Delhi after two of its staffers at the high commission in Islamabad went missing.

This is probably the first time since Covid-19 outbreak in March that a Pakistani diplomat has been summoned by India.

It was made clear to the Pakistani envoy that, say sources, that there should be no interrogation or harassment of the Indian officials. The responsibility for the safety and security of the concerned diplomatic personnel lay squarely with the Pakistani authorities, the source added.

The Pakistan side was asked to return the two officials along with the official car to the high commission immediately, the source further said.

Officials said the two Indian staffers posted at the Islamabad mission had stepped out for some work on Monday morning. When they did not reach their destination, high commission officials informed New Delhi and Pakistan’s foreign office.

“The Pakistani side has claimed that they are still looking into the matter,” a senior government official said.

The disappearance of Indian staffers comes just weeks after the expulsion of two Pakistan high commission officials who were caught for spying and made to go back.

Pakistani agencies, say officials, started harassment of high commission officials in Islamabad soon after.

Indian diplomats, including chargé d’affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia, have been harassed and aggressively tailed by Pakistani security personnel. High Commission officials have also complained about intimidating behaviour by the Pakistani personnel outside their residences.

India has been firing note verbales to Pakistan’s foreign office ever since, reminding Islamabad that the behaviour of its security personnel violates the the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961 and the 1992 pact between the two countries that lists the code of conduct for treatment of diplomatic and consular personnel. The last one was sent on Friday.