Pak jets targeted our military installations, attempt foiled: Govt

India has said that Pakistan air force tried to target its military installations on Wednesday morning but their attempts were foiled by an alert IAF.

“Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully,” said External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. Live Updates.

India said that Pakistani fighter jets were detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. The government said that an IAF pilot who engaged with the Pakistani aircraft that violated Indian airspace on Wednesday morning was missing in action.

“In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts,” Raveesh Kumar said.

Also Read: After IAF strike, Sushma Swaraj calls for UN-led mechanism to end terror

Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesman of the Pakistan military, had earlier claimed that IAF planes “strayed into Pakistani airspace” after its airstrikes. It also said that it had taken two Indian pilots into custody.

Pakistan Army had released a video that shows a blindfolded man, identifying himself as a Wing Commander-rank IAF officer and his service number.

The air space violation by Pakistani jets comes a day after Indian Air Force jets flew across the Line of Control to blow up Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest terror camp.

Tensions have been elevated since a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based terrorists killed at least 40 CRPF jawans on February 14. On Tuesday, the Indian Air Force bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad’s biggest training base in Pakistan.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 16:08 IST