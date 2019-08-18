BJP’s Shazia Ilmi take on anti-India protesters in Seoul

india

A group of people raising anti-India slogans and using abusive language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in South Korea’s Seoul were taken head-on by a group of BJP and RSS leaders including Shazia Ilmi who was visiting the city.

A video accessed by ANI shows a group of people holding Pakistan flags chanting anti- India and anti-Modi slogans. The 3 minutes 25 seconds video shows Shazia Ilmi accompanied by a few other people stepping out of a taxi and heading towards the group, whose members continue to shout slogans. Ilmi is seen requesting them not to abuse Prime Minister Modi.

The BJP leader and others accompanying her began raising pro-India slogans to counter the protesters. Local police intervened and escorted Shazia and her associates from the location.

The demonstration against India came after India nullified Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir last week.

