Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 16:12 IST

Jammu and Kashmir DGP (director general of police) Dilbag Singh on Saturday accused Pakistan of trying to infiltrate terrorists in J&K. The DGP also said that Pakistan is trying to promote terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by providing support to terror outfits.

“Pakistan is trying to promote terrorism in every possible way in Jammu & Kashmir by providing all support to terror groups. We will deal with drug smugglers strictly,” Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said, as quoted by ANI.

While addressing the media on Saturday, DGP Dilbag Singh also claimed Pakistan’s involvement in terror funding. “Pakistan is using narco-terrorism for terror funding,” he further said.

Singh slammed Pakistan for trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir and dropping weapons through drones. “Pakistan is trying to disturb peace in J&K by using drones to drop weapons. They are also trying to infiltrate terrorists,” he said.

The DGP of Jammu and Kashmir assured that forces have been able to take swift actions against Pakistan’s attempts to sneak in arms.

“Dropping of weapons by drone is challenging but we have been able to restrict such acts & have got some success,” ANI quoted Singh as saying.