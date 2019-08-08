Pak violates ceasefire along LOC in J&K after downgrading ties

india

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:04 IST

Pakistan violated ceasefire twice on Wednesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district forcing Indian troops to give a befitting response.

The first instance of violation was reported in the afternoon and the second late in the night using mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages.

The late night violations followed Islamabad’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi in protest of abrogation of Article 370 that provided Jammu and Kashmir special status.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devendra Anand said, “On Wednesday, around 10.15 pm, Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.”

The firing from across the border started in Sunderbani sector in the afternoon, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian Army guarding the border, the officer said.

He said the exchange of firing between the two sides continued till 2.30 pm.

It was third ceasefire violation along the LoC in the past four days.

A cease-fire violation was reported on the night of August 5 from the Machil sector of J& K’s Kupwara district when an infiltration bid by five to six armed militants was foiled and a soldier was also injured.

On August 3, Pakistan targeted Mehdhar sector of Poonch.

On the intervening night of July 31 and August 1, the army had claimed to have repelled an attempt by a mixed group of Pakistani soldiers and terrorists to attack an army post along the Line of Control (LoC), inflicting heavy casualties.

Last month, two Army personnel and a 10-day old baby were killed and several civilians injured in heavy Pakistani shelling and firing in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 15:04 IST