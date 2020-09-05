e-paper
Home / India News / Pak violates ceasefire in Kashmir’s Nowgam sector, one soldier killed

Pak violates ceasefire in Kashmir’s Nowgam sector, one soldier killed

Officials said that Pakistani soldiers indulged in a ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Hardul sector of Nowgam on Saturday. The Pakistani troopers used light weapons and mortars

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 20:51 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
File photo: Smoke rises from a mortar shell that was allegedly fired by the Pakistani troops in a ceasefire violation.(PTI)
         

An Army soldier was killed and two others got injured during an incident of ceasefire violation in north Kashmir’s Nowgam sector on Saturday.

Officials said that Pakistani soldiers indulged in a ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Hardul sector of Nowgam on Saturday. The Pakistani troopers used light weapons and mortars. The Indian soldiers deployed on the forward posts also responded to the ceasefire violation.

One soldier died on the spot while two others were injured. Both the injured soldiers are said to be stable. The soldier who was killed has been identified as gunner Bhupinder Singh of 17 Brigade.

Also read: Congress urges PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to take nation into confidence on India-China border row

A senior police officer confirmed the killing of a soldier in the ceasefire violation. “Two soldiers also sustained injuries who are now stable and are being treated at the Army’s 92 base hospital.”

Nowgam sector falls under the jurisdiction of strategic 19 infantry division. This year, Nowgam sector has been very volatile as many ceasefire violations were reported in the sector in the last four-five months. Last month, the army also foiled an infiltration bid in the same sector and killed two militants.

Senior army officials blamed Pakistan for frequent ceasefire violations in the sector to facilitate infiltration. Recently army’s top commanders in Kashmir had said that militants are waiting to sneak into Valley from the launching pads, however, the army is alert to face any challenge, the officials said.

