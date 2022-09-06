Home / India News / Pakistan accepts body of Lashkar terror operative via LoC in Poonch

Pakistan accepts body of Lashkar terror operative via LoC in Poonch

india news
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 10:49 AM IST

Tabarak Hussain was captured in an injured condition on August 21 in Jhanger area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri by the army

Tabarak was arrested when he was reportedly infiltrating along with a fidayeen terror group. (File image (HT Photo))
Tabarak was arrested when he was reportedly infiltrating along with a fidayeen terror group. (File image (HT Photo))
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria

Pakistan on Monday accepted the body of Lashkar-e-Taiba terror operative Tabarak Hussain, via Chakan Da Bagh on the Line of Control in Poonch district.

“Officials of the Indian Army and civil administration took the body of slain terrorist in an ambulance to Chakan Da Bagh where it was handed over to Pakistani army officials,” said a senior official.

Tabarak Hussain, son of Mistri Malik of Sabzkote in PoK was captured in an injured condition on August 21 in Jhanger area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri by the army.

Also Read: Drone intrusions along India-Pak border have risen in 2022: BSF data

Tabarak was arrested when he was reportedly infiltrating along with a fidayeen terror group to attack Indian army posts on the LoC.

However, Indian army troops noticed the movement and fired upon the intruding terror group in which Tabarak was injured while other infiltrators escaped to PoK.

Indian Army soldiers had donated three bottles of blood for treating Tabarak at a garrison hospital in Rajouri.

He remained under treatment for two weeks before he died of cardiac arrest on Sunday evening.

The post-mortem was conducted at a Surankote hospital.

“On Monday, we also handed over all the documents including post-mortem reports and evidences of his involvement in the infiltration attempt at Jhanger to Pakistani officials,” said the officials.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out