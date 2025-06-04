Pakistan admits India hit 7 more targets in strikes

India’s targeting of locations within Pakistan during the four days of military clashes last month was more extensive than was previously known, with a Pakistan government document acknowledging that Indian drones struck locations ranging from Peshawar in the northwest to Hyderabad in the south. The military confrontation between India and Pakistan happened from May 7 to May 10 after India launched 'Operation Sindoor'.(File/Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The document on Pakistan’s Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, which was mounted in response to India’s Operation Sindoor, lists at least seven locations targeted by Indian drone strikes that were not cited in official briefings by Indian officials. The document, which was shared with the Pakistani media, largely focuses on what it describes as India’s “unprovoked aggression”, although this came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 that killed 26 civilians.

The graphics in the Pakistani document detailing India’s drone strikes on May 8, 9 and 10 list seven locations –– Peshawar in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, Attock, Bahawalnagar, Gujrat and Jhang in Punjab province, and Chhor and Hyderabad in Sindh province –– that were not acknowledged as targets by Indian officials at any briefings held during or after the hostilities.

The document didn’t give details of what the Indian drone strikes had targeted at these seven locations.

HT had first reported on May 16 that India’s drone strikes on May 8 targeted the National Defence Complex (NDC) in Attock district, which builds transporter-erecter-launcher vehicles for missiles.

Bahawalnagar is home to an army cantonment, while Gujrat district has Pakistan’s largest cantonment located at Kharian. Shorkot cantonment is located in Jhang district, adjacent to Rafiqui airbase that was also targeted by Indian missiles. The Pakistan Army Desert Warfare School is headquartered in Chhor cantonment, and Hyderabad too is home to an army cantonment.

High-resolution satellite imagery from several private firms has already revealed the damage inflicted by India’s military strikes on terrorist infrastructure at nine sites in territories controlled by Pakistan on May 7, and subsequent strikes on eight airbases on May 10.

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Air Force (IAF) struck two terror sites at Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur and Markaz Taiba near Muridke, both in Pakistan’s Punjab province, while the army hit targets at seven places, including Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot, Sawai Nala and Syed Na Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas in Kotli, Barnala in Bhimber, and Sarjal.

The Markaz Subhanallah camp was the farthest target for Indian forces. Located around 100 km from the international border, it is the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and has been used for recruiting, indoctrinating and training terrorists.

Markaz Taiba is the headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founded by Hafiz Saeed. Terrorists trained at this camp were linked to many attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive at the time, received training here and so did David Coleman Headley. It is located 25 km inside Pakistan.

During May 9-10, the IAF struck military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, Sialkot, Skardu, Sargodha, Jacobabad, Bholari and Malir Cantt in Karachi.