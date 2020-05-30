e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pakistan Army claims to shoot down ‘Indian quadcopter’ along LoC

Pakistan Army claims to shoot down ‘Indian quadcopter’ along LoC

Military spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the copter intruded 700 meters from Kanzalwan sector.

india Updated: May 30, 2020 05:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Islamabad
India has dismissed previous such claims by the Pakistan Army.
India has dismissed previous such claims by the Pakistan Army.(PTI)
         

The Pakistan Army on Friday claimed to have shot down an “Indian quadcopter” allegedly intruding across the Line of Control (LoC).

Military spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the copter intruded 700 meters from Kanzalwan sector.

“Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spying quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan Sector, intruded 700 Meters on Pakistan side of the LOC in Nekrun Sector,” according to a tweet by the spokesman.

India has dismissed previous such claims by the Pakistan Army.

It was the second quadcopter which the Pakistani Army has claimed to have shot down in three days. On Wednesday, it said that it has downed an Indian “spying quadcopter” for allegedly violating the airspace along the LoC.

In April, the Pakistan Army claimed to have shot down an Indian drone.

The ties between the two nations strained following the Balakot strike when the Indian Air Force jets bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan on February 26 last year to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

Pakistan retaliated on February 27 by attempting to target Indian military installations.

The ties further nose-dived after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August last year. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

tags
top news
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
‘A year of historic firsts for Indians’: PM Modi in letter to citizens
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Trump announces termination of ties with WHO over coronavirus pandemic
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Centre may announce second stimulus to increase demand amid Lockdown 4.0
Centre may announce second stimulus to increase demand amid Lockdown 4.0
Govt may plan scheme for welfare, jobs of migrants
Govt may plan scheme for welfare, jobs of migrants
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Railway Protection Force reports 80 deaths on Shramik trains
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
Centre flags 145 districts as potential Covid-19 hotspots
During Covid-19 lockdown, births at clinics plummet by 40%
During Covid-19 lockdown, births at clinics plummet by 40%
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In