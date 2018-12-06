Pakistan attempted to politicise religious issue, says MEA on Kartarpur

Denouncing Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s “googly” remark over Kartarpur Corridor, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday asserted that Pakistan has “attempted to politicise a religious issue related to the sentiments of the Sikh community.”

Addressing the media, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “I would just like to add that we see the opening of Kartarpur corridor as a fulfillment of long pending demand of the Sikh community. It was unfortunate that Pakistan has attempted to politicise a religious issue related to the sentiments of the Sikh community.”

On Kartarpur

While expressing hope that Pakistan will take all necessary steps to implement their announcements regarding the Kartarpur Corridor, Kumar said, “In-principle announcements have been made by us and by the reciprocal announcements by the Pakistan side also have been made. Now the details of how the whole thing has to be worked out are to be discussed. Pakistan has to come true to its announcements on Kartarpur on their side of the border and implement those expeditiously.”

Qureshi had earlier claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has “bowled a googly at India by opening the Kartarpur Corridor”.

On November 28, Pakistan Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Kartarpur Corridor along the India-Pakistan border. Once opened, it would allow Sikh pilgrims a direct access to the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev died in 1539.

On Christian Michel

External Affairs Ministry (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the Ministry had two requests from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the extradition of Michel from the UAE which were then forwarded to the Indian mission in the Gulf nation.

“After following due process and exhaustion of judicial process, Christian Michel was extradited to India,” Kumar said.

“The matter is being handled by the CBI.”

