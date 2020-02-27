Pakistan cannot lecture others on human rights, says India

india

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 03:14 IST

Pakistan, the “epicentre of global terrorism”, should not lecture others on human rights issues in Jammu & Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, a senior Indian diplomat told the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday.

Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup was responding to Pakistan human rights minister Shireen Mazari’s allegations on Tuesday about rights abuses in Kashmir during a session of the UN body in Geneva. Delivering India’s national statement at the meeting, Swarup also called for “decisive action against those who direct, control, fund, abet or shelter terrorists”. Though the Indian statement did not name Pakistan in this regard, it was clear which country it was referring to.

“Jammu and Kashmir was, is and shall forever remain an integral part of India. The transformative changes wrought by our Parliament last August were meant to strengthen the integration of the state, including to give the fullest play to representative government from the grassroots level upward,” he said, referring to the Indian government’s decision to scrap the erstwhile state’s special status.

“It is more than a little ironical that a nation that has become the world’s leading exporter of terror and violence seeks to lecture others about human rights,” Swarup said about Mazari’s remarks on Kashmir.

In her speech, Mazari demanded an immediate end to restrictions in Kashmir and the release of all political leaders from detention. She contended that India would be emboldened if the world community failed to act. Mazari’s speech at the UN council was in line with Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue. India has responded to these efforts by saying the changes in Kashmir are an “internal” matter.

Swarup also said the changes had resulted in positive results. “Despite Pakistan’s best efforts – over decades – to destabilise this state through externally instigated terror and a campaign of canards and untruth, the situation on the ground is quite normal. Most temporary restrictions – imposed solely to ensure the safety of the people from Pakistani trained terrorist attacks –have already been removed, political processes have resumed, telecom facilities have been largely restored, developmental activities are being undertaken at a rapid pace and there is access for all to education and healthcare,” he said.

This was achieved “despite Pakistan’s frenetic attempts to promote both violence within our territory —with an 81% increase in infiltration attempts since last August — and disinformation outside”, he added.

Noting that terrorism is the “most pernicious violation” of the fundamental right to life, Swarup said India is happy that the HRC advisory committee is working on a report on the matter. “We remain ready to work with all partners to fully stop all support from reaching terrorists, denying terrorists access to safe havens, and extraditing and bringing to justice perpetrators of terrorism, and their supporters,” he said. He also rejected Pakistan’s “advice and warnings” about the situation within India, saying that “someone should give them the power to see themselves as others see them”.