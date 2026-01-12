Pakistan claims ‘effectiveness’ during Op Sindoor for defence deals, JF-17 fighter jet sales: ‘Won’t need IMF loans'

Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif has said that the flare-up with India during the latter's Operation Sindoor in May 2025 has pushed the sales of Chinese-origin JF-17 Thunder jets to “a record high”. He claimed that if the trend continues Islamabad may no longer require bailouts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after six months. File photo of a Pakistani Air Force JF-17 Thunder on display at the Dubai Air Show, United Arab Emirates. (AP)

"Our aircraft have been tested, and we are receiving so many orders that Pakistan may not need the International Monetary Fund in six months," Khawaja Asif made the big claim during an interview with Pakistani broadcaster Geo News.

He further claimed that the conflict with India in May 2025 demonstrated to the world Pakistan's resolve and military effectiveness.

Pakistan is currently under a $7 billion IMF programme, its 24th, which followed a short-term $3 billion payout that helped avert a sovereign default in 2023, according to Reuters.

In recent months, Pakistan has signed arms deals with countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and Libya at a time when economic woes loom over the South Asian country.

JF-17 fighter jet deals Pakistan is in talks with Saudi Arabia to convert about $2 billion of Saudi loans into a JF-17 fighter jet deal, Reuters reported on January 7, citing two Pakistani sources.

Per the report, Pakistan has also held talks with Bangladesh on the possible sale of JF-17s.

As per the report, the discussions were limited to the provision of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, the light combat aircraft co-developed by Pakistan and China and produced in Pakistan; while a second source said the jets were the primary option among others under discussion.

"The JF-17s marketability has been increased because it is tested and has been used in combat," Aamir Masood, a retired Air Marshal and analyst, was quoted as saying by the news agency, adding that it's also cost-effective.

India's nuclear-armed neighbour, Pakistan, has in recent months stepped up its defence outreach, seeking to expand arms exports and monetise its domestic defence industry.

Last month, Islamabad struck a weapons deal worth more than $4 billion with Libya's eastern-based Libyan National Army, the news agency reported. This is one of Pakistan's largest-ever arms sales and includes JF-17 fighter jets and training aircraft.

What India said on JF-17s during Operation Sindoor While Pakistan made several claims on the performance of their JF-17s during Operation Sindoor in the past, India has countered the claims.

A few months ago, the Indian Air Force reiterated that the armed forces downed five Pakistani jets during Operation Sindoor which included the F-16 and JF-17 class jets. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said this during his remarks at the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations. India has held that it chose ceasefire after a request from Pakistan's military leadership, as the Indian forces had already achieved their goals of hitting terror hubs.