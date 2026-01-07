Another thaw in Bangladesh-Pakistan ties amid strain with India: Direct flights to resume with Dhaka-Karachi link

Bangladesh is set to resume direct flights with Pakistan, with its national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, set to launch non-stop flights to Karachi later this month. FILE: A Biman Bangladesh flight to Kathmandu makes an emergency landing at Jai Prakash Narayan airport due to technical problems, in Patna on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Pappi Sharma)

The flights between Dhaka and Karachi starting from January 29 is part of the closing ties between the two countries. "Initially, flights will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays," Bengali newspaper Prothom Alo reported, citing a press statement.

Direct flights between the two nations were not operational for more than a decade amid strained relations.

The two countries last saw direct operations in 2012, PTI news agency reported.

The flight from Dhaka will depart at 8:00 pm local time and arrive in Karachi at 11:00 pm. The return flight will depart Karachi at midnight and arrive in Dhaka at 4:20 am, the airline statement said.

Will Dhaka-Karachi flight fly through India? It is not yet known whether the Biman Bangladesh Airlines would take the Indian airspace to Pakistan as the shortest route lies through central India. According to PTI, it is not immediately clear whether Bangladesh has secured the necessary clearance from New Delhi for overflight permissions.

The direct flights between the two countries comes after months of discussions between the two regulators to reopen the Dhaka-Karachi route.

The ties between the two countries have grown significantly after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh following student-led protests in August 2024, and Muhammad Yunus took over as the Chief Adviser of the interim government.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has approved the operation of the route and allowed the Bangladeshi airline to use designated air corridors within Pakistani airspace.

The plan to resume direct flights between the two countries were first announced in August 2024 during the visit of Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Dhaka. Dar's Dhaka visit was the first such high-level engagement between Pakistan and Bangladesh in over a decade.

Two Pakistani private airlines — Fly Jinnah and AirSial — had also received approval from the aviation authorities in Bangladesh to operate direct flights between Pakistan and Bangladesh.