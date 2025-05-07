Menu Explore
‘Pakistan murdabad’: Owaisi backs India's Operation Sindoor on Pak terror camps

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2025 06:16 PM IST

Indian armed forces on Wednesday successfully hit with strikes nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor'.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin owaisi on Wednesday said “Pakistan Murdabad”, backing ‘’Operation Sindoor' that Indian armed forces carried out targeting terror camps in Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday in response to the April 22 terrorist attack of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Srinagar: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during a visit to Dal Lake, in Srinagar, Tuesday, May 6.(PTI)
Srinagar: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during a visit to Dal Lake, in Srinagar, Tuesday, May 6.(PTI)

Indian armed forces on Wednesday successfully hit with strikes nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’. Follow Operation Sindoor live updates

Joining opposition parties in extending support to the military operation, Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday evening posted on X, “Pakistan murdabad”, with the hashtag #OperationSindoor.

Congress backs Operation Sindoor

Congress MP and leader of opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, on behalf of his party, extended “complete support, best wishes and good luck” to the Indian forces after the military strikes at terror targets in Pakistan under ‘Operation Sindoor’ that took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

The statement came after a Congress meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge also echoed the same and said, “We are proud of our security forces that carried out ‘Operation Sindoor’ and gave befitting reply” to Pakistan in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Kharge said Indian armed forces have given a bold and decisive response during Operation Sindoor by courageously acting against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). "We salute the bravery and patriotism of our valiant soldiers," he said.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also confirmed that Congress got a call and has been invited to an all-party meeting scheduled on Thursday, which Mallikarjun Kharge said will be attended by the party.

"We are attending it. Rahul ji has clearly said that, we are attending it… This is a matter of the country. We have been saying from the beginning, we have to be united. Let them call any meeting in the interest of the nation, our people will attend it and present their views," Kharge said after the Congress meeting.

News / India News / 'Pakistan murdabad': Owaisi backs India's Operation Sindoor on Pak terror camps
