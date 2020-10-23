e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pakistan opens fire along LoC, India retaliates ‘befittingly’

Pakistan opens fire along LoC, India retaliates ‘befittingly’

There were no injuries on the Indian side till reports last poured in.

india Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kirni, Qasba and Malti sectors along the LoC in Poonch around 1800 hours (6 pm), said army. (PTI file photo)
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kirni, Qasba and Malti sectors along the LoC in Poonch around 1800 hours (6 pm), said army. (PTI file photo)
         

After a lull of six days, Pakistan on Friday evening opened heavy firing in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, prompting India to retaliate in equal measure.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kirni, Qasba and Malti sectors along the LoC in Poonch around 1800 hours (6 pm). Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations and opened small arms fire that was soon followed by shelling. Indian Army retaliated befittingly”.

There were no injuries on the Indian side till reports last poured in.

Pakistan on October 16 had opened heavy fire on Indian positions and forward villages along the LoC in the Mankote sector of Poonch district in the morning and then in the evening opened fire in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district where a middle aged man was hit by splinters in Manyari village.

tags
top news
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
For Donald Trump, India-US ties are about photo-ops, says Joe Biden
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Curran’s fifty guides CSK to 114/9
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Curran’s fifty guides CSK to 114/9
Covid-19: Bharat Biotech in talks to take vaccine candidate global
Covid-19: Bharat Biotech in talks to take vaccine candidate global
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
Punjab CM’s son summoned by ED in illegal foreign funds case
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In