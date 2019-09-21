Pakistan fires mortar along the LoC, in another ceasefire violation

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:55 IST

Mortar shelling along with heavy fire by the Pakistani troops on the Indian posts and forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch districts continued through Friday night to Saturday morning, ensuring no let-up in violation of the ceasefire pact by Islamabad. According to the official data, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire over 2,050 times in 2019 alone, resulting in loss of 21 Indian lives and injuries to several others.

“On Saturday at about 0945 hours Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Shahpur and Kerni sectors of Poonch. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” said Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling in Shahpur and Kerni areas. A police official said few structures suffered damages in Balakote in Friday night’s fire but there was no loss to life or injury. However, as a preventive measure, district administration ordered closure of schools in Basoni, Panjini and Sohala areas in Balakote sector, the official added.

According to an army spokesman, Pakistani troops targeted Nowshera sector of Rajouri district from about 8 pm to 10 pm and Balakote sector in Poonch district from 11.45 pm to 2 am on Friday night, prompting Indian army to retaliate.

There was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing on the Indian side, he said.

India has repeatedly called upon Pakistan to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire pact to maintain peace and tranquility along the LoC and the International Border.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 15:54 IST