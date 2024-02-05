 Pakistan ‘spy’ Satendra Siwal sent to judicial custody till February 7 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Pakistan ‘spy’ Satendra Siwal sent to judicial custody till February 7

Pakistan ‘spy’ Satendra Siwal sent to judicial custody till February 7

PTI |
Feb 05, 2024 09:34 PM IST

The ATS Sunday said Satendra Siwal could not give satisfactory answers during his interrogation and confessed his crime.

Lucknow: A court here on Monday sent an Indian embassy staffer arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI to judicial custody till February 7.

Satendra Siwal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, worked as a security assistant at the Indian Embassy in Moscow.
Satendra Siwal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, worked as a security assistant at the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said it arrested Satendra Siwal, a resident of Shahmahiuddinpur village in the state’s Hapur district, in Lucknow after questioning. Siwal has been working as an IBSA (India-Based Security Assistant) in the Indian embassy in Moscow since 2021.

An FIR was lodged at the ATS police station in Gomtinagar on February 3 against Siwal under section 121A (waging war against the country) of the IPC and sections 3,5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act.

The accused was presented before the court of Additional Session Judge VS Tripathi, who sent him to judicial custody earlier in the day.

The ATS Sunday said Siwal could not give satisfactory answers during his interrogation and confessed his crime.

It said Siwal provided confidential information regarding the strategic activities of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian military establishments to the ISI for money.

